Phoenix man tries turning locomotive into a runaway train

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was close to turning a locomotive into his own runaway train.

Police say 20-year-old Julio Rodriguez was arrested earlier this month after trying to steal a train from a rail yard just south of downtown Phoenix.

Union Pacific Railroad workers say they were alarmed when they heard the train horn Nov. 8 and went to investigate.

They discovered Rodriguez, who was actually released from jail earlier that day, sitting in the engineer's seat.