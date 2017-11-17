Annual Christmas Connection gift drives aims to connect Flamborough seniors with support

The Review is once again teaming up with Flamborough Information & Community Services (FICS) to help bring the holiday spirit to local seniors in need – and we need your help to do it.

Since 2005, the Christmas Connection program has matched donors with specific wish lists, with great success: last year, 75 seniors benefited directly from the generosity of local residents and businesses.

“Anybody that’s on the list gets a gift,” explained FICS executive director Amelia Steinbring. She noted that the most effective way to help is by providing funds or gift cards that will be used to purchase items. For example, $10 will purchase six coffees at a local shop, a $25 grocery store gift card can mean a healthy boost to an individual’s pantry, and a $50 donation can be turned into a warm pair of boots for someone who might otherwise go without.

Steinbring, who works alongside Mary Beth Kennedy of Volunteer Flamborough to match the individuals with donations and distribute them in early December, noted that there may be a bit of a gap in funds this year as the Waterdown Seniors’ Social Club made a sizeable one-time donation last year.

“There is such an incredible need,” she added. “The numbers keep growing, and that’s why donations of cash or gift cards are the most effective.”

Local companies who stepped up last year included Room to Go, which provided a number of grocery gift cards, and Curves, which took a unique approach to their fundraising efforts.

“They put photos of the list items on their Christmas tree, so that customers could donate specific items,” she said, noting that FICS provided preferences and sizes.

Those who wish to participate in this year’s Christmas Connection program can drop off donations at the FICS office at 163 Dundas St. E. Monday-Thursday, or at the Review office at 30 Main St. N. in Waterdown on Thursdays or Fridays, or by appointment. Each donor’s name will be added to a tag that will decorate the Christmas tree at the Review office.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 4, so that all gifts can be distributed in time for the holidays.

Anyone who knows of a local senior who can benefit from the Christmas Connection program can email fics@infoflam.on.ca.

