Canada's peacekeeping posture affects UN bid

One Western diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said their country has come away from peacekeeping discussions with Canada with a firm impression that the country was "traumatized" by a decade of war-fighting in Afghanistan, where more than 150 Canadian troops were killed.

Peace support operations are now dangerous and involve combat, replacing the traditional benign blue-helmeted peacekeeping.

"What did we think? We thought it was going to be easy, just a stroll in the park and a walk along the border in Cyprus," said Ian Smillie, whose long career in international development included writing a report on the connection between guns and diamonds in Africa.

Smillie was a key player, along with Canada's then-ambassador to the UN, Robert Fowler, in the international movement that eventually led to the outlawing of so-called blood diamonds — an effort that distinguished Canada in the late 1990s when it was campaigning for its sixth and so far latest stint on the Security Council.

Looking at Canada's next campaign, which pits it against Ireland and Norway, Smillie said the numbers don't look good for Canada. Ireland has 540 personnel committed to UN peacekeeping, compared with Canada's 68.

Canada's other competitor for the Security Council seat is Norway, which has only 69 peacekeepers.

But Norway scores big on another issue the UN values: it is one of the handful of countries that has met the UN target for development spending — 0.7 per cent of gross national income — while Canada's is below 0.3 per cent.

"Norway will be tough because they are, per capita, the world's most generous development country," said former foreign minister Lloyd Axworthy, who led Canada's last successful campaign for a Security Council seat.

Axworthy said Canada's strengths go beyond numbers. The government's frequent declarations that Canada is an open, plural society combined with its welcome of Syrian refugees will resonate with many countries. So, too, will its strong emphasis of pushing the merits of trade.

He also said he expects Canada to play a larger role in the ongoing peace process in Colombia, calling it a potential vote-getter in Latin American and Caribbean countries.

"That's how you earn your reputation, by providing very specific solutions to real problems."

Andrzej Kurnicki, the Polish ambassador to Canada, said his country campaigned long and hard in Asia and Africa to win its 2018-19 Security Council seat. Poland also boosted its aid spending in Africa, and opened new embassies on the continent.

Canada's positive trade agenda — including its ambitions for deeper economic engagement in Asia and Africa — will also garner support, Kurnicki added.

"In my judgment, Canada has a lot of assets," he said. "This sort of argument could be used to find support from the Asian and African countries."

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press