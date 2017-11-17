Love is the answer, daughter of Holocaust survivor tells Waterdown students

Speaker Jeannie Opdyke Smith spoke to students at Waterdown District High School Nov. 9 about the power of love – in the lens of the Holocaust.
“For these things to never happen again, that’s exactly what’s required, love,” she said.
To discuss the topic, Smith shared her mother’s experience in Poland during the Second World War. Her mother, Irene Gut Opdyke, was a teenager in Poland during the war, and was captured by the Nazis. She ended up working in a German military camp where she befriended 12 Jews, who also worked in the camp’s laundry facilities.
She learned about a plan to kill her Jewish friends and hid them in the home of a German major, where she served as housekeeper, for more than two years. However the major found out she was hiding the Jews and agreed to keep her secret – which was punishable by death – but only if she became his mistress.
Ultimately, her sacrifice allowed the 12 Jews to survive the war. She later immigrated to the United States and later went to schools around the country sharing her story.
But until she was 14, Smith said she had no idea about her mother’s past. That changed when a college student conducting a survey called and argued with her that the Holocaust never happened.
“She said, ’All these year’s that I’ve kept silent I’ve allowed evil and I’ve allowed the enemy to win,’” Smith recalled her mother saying. “She said, ‘I’m willing to go anywhere from now on, to talk to anyone so that these things never happen again.’”
Smith said her mother loved talking to high school students because they are the next generation.
“If you want a different world, it comes down to the choices you make.”
Opdyke was recognized as a Polish Righteous Among the Nations, and also received a papal blessing from Pope John Paul II. As well, her memoir, In My Hands: Memories of a Holocaust Rescuer, was made into a Broadway play called Irena’s Vow and will soon be made into a film.
While Smith said it is an honour to share her mother’s story, she added her hope is to inspire young people to treat people differently.
“The history that happened on a daily basis, the hate that continues to grow, isn’t going to change until we can really just inspire, especially young people, to treat people differently,” she said. “To see their role as a bystander and know that doing nothing isn’t doing anything – it’s taking the side of the perpetrator every time.”
Smith said she hopes the main take-away for students is that they have the power to change a situation.
“I do believe that if people can be encouraged to stand up, to speak out and be empowered then maybe we can change things,” she said. “Because if not, things keep repeating.”
Elaine Levine, speaking on behalf of the Hamilton Jewish Federation – who brought Smith to speak at WDHS – said the Holocaust is a contemporary issue.
“It cannot and should not be consigned to history,” she said. “Anti-Semitism, discrimination against Jews of all walks of life was not a new concept in 1933 – it was widespread and prevalent in many countries.”
She noted remembering the Holocaust and honouring its victims is very important for the Hamilton Jewish Federation.
WDHS history teacher Rob Flosman noted WDHS was the only school in the HWDSB to be offered Smith as a speaker.
“I’m really proud of that because we have been working with the Jewish Federation to keep Holocaust education alive in this board,” he said. “I think the students have done a very good job.”
Flosman added he was proud of the students attentiveness during the presentation.
“I hear students say this all the time – ‘I had a guest speaker in high school and it changed the way I think,’” he said, “I think there will be some people in the audience that will give pause and perhaps change their priorities.”
