Love is the answer, daughter of Holocaust survivor tells Waterdown students

While Smith said it is an honour to share her mother’s story, she added her hope is to inspire young people to treat people differently.

“The history that happened on a daily basis, the hate that continues to grow, isn’t going to change until we can really just inspire, especially young people, to treat people differently,” she said. “To see their role as a bystander and know that doing nothing isn’t doing anything – it’s taking the side of the perpetrator every time.”

Smith said she hopes the main take-away for students is that they have the power to change a situation.

“I do believe that if people can be encouraged to stand up, to speak out and be empowered then maybe we can change things,” she said. “Because if not, things keep repeating.”

Elaine Levine, speaking on behalf of the Hamilton Jewish Federation – who brought Smith to speak at WDHS – said the Holocaust is a contemporary issue.

“It cannot and should not be consigned to history,” she said. “Anti-Semitism, discrimination against Jews of all walks of life was not a new concept in 1933 – it was widespread and prevalent in many countries.”

She noted remembering the Holocaust and honouring its victims is very important for the Hamilton Jewish Federation.

WDHS history teacher Rob Flosman noted WDHS was the only school in the HWDSB to be offered Smith as a speaker.

“I’m really proud of that because we have been working with the Jewish Federation to keep Holocaust education alive in this board,” he said. “I think the students have done a very good job.”

Flosman added he was proud of the students attentiveness during the presentation.

“I hear students say this all the time – ‘I had a guest speaker in high school and it changed the way I think,’” he said, “I think there will be some people in the audience that will give pause and perhaps change their priorities.”

