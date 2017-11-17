Tough money questions face Site C project

VICTORIA — The future of the Site C hydroelectric dam is the subject of pointed questions from labour unions, environmental groups, Indigenous Peoples and high-ranking civil servants with the British Columbia government who want answers about the projected costs of scrapping the $8.3-billion project.

The New Democrat government says it will decide by the end of the year whether to cancel the megaproject or continue construction, but one opponent already senses the government will complete Site C.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he does not have inside information, but he is convinced the NDP will decide to keep building the dam.

Weaver says he can't see the government laying off thousands of workers during the Christmas season.