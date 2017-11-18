Suspects charged in Mississauga shooting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Region police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a shooting incident in Mississauga.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot early in the morning of Sept. 1 while sitting in her a vehicle in a parking lot.

Investigators say the victim suffered serious injuries, and is still recovering from her wounds.

Police have charged 25-year-old Paul Dunkley of Toronto and 22-year-old Roydel Duncan of Mississauga with aggravated assault and several firearm related offences.