Local man killed in Georgian Bluffs crash

News 07:49 AM

GEORGIAN BLUFFS, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early this morning in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Grey County OPP investigators say a pickup truck failed to stop at a posted sign and collided with an SUV at the intersection of Zion Church Road and Grey Road 17.

They say a passenger in the SUV, 53-year-old Allan Joyce of Georgian Bluffs, died at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

Another passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 31-year-old woman from Wiarton, was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries, and an Owen Sound man who was a passenger in the truck sustained minor injuries.

Police say charges are anticipated as the investigation into the crash continues.

By The Canadian Press

