Local man killed in Georgian Bluffs crash

GEORGIAN BLUFFS, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early this morning in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Grey County OPP investigators say a pickup truck failed to stop at a posted sign and collided with an SUV at the intersection of Zion Church Road and Grey Road 17.

They say a passenger in the SUV, 53-year-old Allan Joyce of Georgian Bluffs, died at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

Another passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries.