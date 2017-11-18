'No fireworks' at go-slow NAFTA round

Canada and Mexico expressed a willingness to discuss the U.S. demand for a review of NAFTA every five years. They insisted, however, that it not include a clause that would automatically cancel NAFTA unless everyone agrees to renew it.

A newly published list of U.S. negotiating objectives hints at the potential for a less-aggressive American posture on that front: It avoids tough talk of termination, and echoes the Canadian and Mexican language on creating some kind of review process.

But the list of broad U.S. priorities includes strong language on auto parts, and dairy.

Canada and Mexico have also said they're willing to discuss auto changes, and updating the enforcement mechanisms — but not along the lines the U.S. has asked, and not in any substantive detail at this round.

Journalists hungry for stories from this round staked out the hallways in a mostly unsuccessful hunt for news.

The scene in the Mexico City hotel was described in a local newspaper article that related the mob scene that surrounded Canadian chief negotiator Steve Verheul, comprising of mainly Mexican media.

It described how media recognized the ''blond-haired,'' ''clean-shaven'' Canadian toting a dark bag, and how they chased him with their audio recorders, descending upon him like a flock of ''monarch butterflies,'' peppering him with questions in the three official languages of the NAFTA countries.

The result: ''Nothing,'' said the article.

One public figure who did figure prominently in Mexican news reports was Canadian union leader Jerry Dias. He attended a forum with Mexican workers Friday, held a rally later in the day outside the hotel, and spoke with numerous reporters in his goal of increasing Mexican labour protections.

Photos and stories about his rally ran in different Mexican newspapers on Saturday.

''It's wonderful to see that labour and wage reform is getting coverage in the Mexican media,'' Dias tweeted.

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press