Zimbabwe ruling party: Mugabe must resign as president by noon Monday or impeachment to start

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's ruling party Central Committee says longtime President Robert Mugabe must resign as president by noon Monday or impeachment proceedings will start.

The ZANU-PF party has fired Mugabe as party chief, expelled his wife and named the recently dismissed Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party chief.

Parliament resumes Tuesday and impeachment proceedings would begin then.

By Christopher Torchia And Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press