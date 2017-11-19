B.C., officer remembered for his kindness

Before the event began, thousands in the building were silent as eight of Davidson's fellow officers carried his coffin into Abbotsford Centre arena.

The officer's service belt and both his police hats from Abbotsford and Northumbria were placed atop his flag-covered coffin.

Davidson got his start in policing in Northumbria in the northeastern United Kingdom in 1993 and had worked in the Abbotsford department for 11 years.

A suspect, Alberta resident Oscar Arfmann, 65, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Davidson's death.

Davidson's police partner, Const. Renae Williams described him as a man with a sense of humour who took far longer to get coffees because staff at the coffee shop couldn't understand his thick accent.

"He could take it as well as he could dish it out and did more than his fair share of doling out playful barbs. Most of his comebacks included the line 'Well back in the U.K. we did this.' "

He had a gift of gab, was respectful and civil to the public, level-headed and believe there were lessons to be passed on with each traffic stop, she said.

"He was tough, but more than fair. That was evident by the number of people I have seen shake his hand after getting a ticket."

Davidson always pushed himself to help others, Williams added.

"Which is exactly what happened on Nov. 1, 2017," she said, weeping. "For a man who hated guns and never became comfortable carrying a gun after coming over from the U.K., he was one of the first to step in and intervene when a call of shots-fired came in."

The officer is survived by his wife, Denise, and three adult children, Dina, Faye and Drew.

Dina Davidson told the service that their father was modest and didn't mention his accomplishments.

She said they didn't recognize the man others were describing.

"He never let us know any of that," she said, laughing.

She said he was a tough father, who loved them and held their well-being as his highest priority.

Dina Davidson thanked those who helped her father after he had been shot.

"Please forgive yourself for not being able to change his fate."

