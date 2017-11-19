Trudeau China trip possible in December

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking at a possible trade trip to China early next month but Canada isn't ready to launch formal free trade talks with China just yet.

Canada and China began exploring the idea of a free trade agreement more than a year ago, after Trudeau and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held back-to-back visits in China and Ottawa.

Three rounds of exploratory talks were held between February and August. Canada also launched consultations on the matter that were completed in June.

"We are in the process of reviewing that and at this time, there has been no decision taken on possible next steps," said Joseph Pickerell, spokesman for International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

But several sources confirmed Trudeau is tentatively planning a trip to China in the first half of December. While Canada isn't ready yet to launch the talks, it's not out of the question that decision could be made before he goes.

At the very least such a trip would make good on the pledge to hold an "annual dialogue" which Trudeau made with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during his first trip to China last year.

The Trudeau government has said many times expanding the markets for Canadian goods is a priority. China, with its 1.4 billion people, is a lucrative market particularly for Canada's agriculture and natural resources sectors. Trudeau's cabinet even approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion last year largely hoping it will improve Canada's ability to get oil to China.

Canada's foreign trade focus in the last year has been largely on the United States and the renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The government has been analyzing the results of both the exploratory talks and the consultations as it decides whether to pursue official talks and while some say the government is close to making a decision, it's not quite there.