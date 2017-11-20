Former watchdog warns feds on housing cash

OTTAWA — Parliament's first budget watchdog is warning the federal government to be careful how it spends billions in new housing money over the next decade to ensure it actually makes a lasting impact.

In an analysis published today, former parliamentary budget officer Kevin Page says Ottawa currently doesn't tie homelessness and housing funding to any outcomes, meaning the money flows whether the results are good or bad.

Page and two co-authors argue that when provinces, territories and municipalities have to report on how they spend federal money, they each use their own benchmarks and present them without any context.

The research from Page's team at the University of Ottawa's Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy comes days ahead of the scheduled unveiling of the Liberals' national housing strategy.

A key pillar of the strategy will be collecting specific information to measure progress towards reducing homelessness and the number of households struggling to keep up with housing payments.

Page said getting the right data is going to be key, otherwise the situation nationally won't improve no matter how much money gets thrown at it.

"I'm optimistic that there is positive change coming," he said in an interview.

"The federal government feels a little bit of the pressure — they need to score a policy victory on a national housing strategy."

The Liberals are expected to unveil their much-anticipated national housing strategy on Wednesday, revealing how the federal government will spend $11.2 billion in housing money, and about $5 billion more leftover from the previous Conservative government.

The government hopes to build 80,000 new affordable rental units over the next decade as part of a heavy emphasis on expanding the supply of affordable housing in Canada.