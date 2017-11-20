NDP turns to unused rule to keep bill alive

OTTAWA — In a show of backbencher strength, NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson could become the first MP in history to force her colleagues in the House of Commons into a secret ballot to save a piece of legislation.

Malcolmson plans to appeal directly to House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan today hoping he'll let her private members' bill to establish a national strategy on abandoned vessels proceed to debate.

The bill, first introduced in 2016 and then updated last spring, was deemed earlier this month to be "non-votable" by the House of Commons procedural committee because it deals with the same issue now being dealt with by a government bill.

That legislation, C-64, was introduced by Transport Minister Marc Garneau in October, more than six months after Malcolmson's bill. Although they both deal with abandoned vessels the bills are not identical.

In order to ensure all private members' bills are eligible to be considered by the House of Commons they go through a review process. Malcolmson's bill didn't survive that process, with the Liberals on the House procedural committee deeming it to be non-votable and the NDP and Conservative MPs voting to allow it to proceed.

In the past this has been the end of the line for legislation but Malcolmson and the NDP have found a 14-year-old rule introduced to give backbenchers more power. It has never before been used.

Under the rule a sponsor can appeal a non-votable ruling from a committee to the entire House of Commons. All Malcolmson needs is the backing of five other MPs who represent a majority of parties in the House.

In Malcolmson's case that means she needs at least one Conservative or one Liberal. She would not say yet who is with her but told The Canadian Press on Friday she has the requirements and will file the appeal with Regan as early as today.

If Regan believes she has the requirements in place, he will hold a vote by secret ballot. That could make it impossible for the Liberals to whip the vote and ensure Malcolmson's legislation doesn't proceed.

Malcolmson says her bill and Garneau's can complement each other and that not letting her bill proceed is wrong.