Note to wireless account holders: be vigilant

Goldberg said that the CRTC will likely agree to the delays requested by Rogers and Telus, because they'd said early this year that they may need more than six months to put in place changes that the CRTC announced in mid-June.

In the meantime, he said, it's wise to keep smartphones on "airplane mode" while the device is out of the country — whether travelling by plane, car or cruise ship — unless the data roaming fees are understood and acceptable.

"Because if you think international roaming charges are high, wait until you take a look at what maritime roaming charges are," Goldberg said.

Rogers and Telus said in their filings to the CRTC that the customers always have the right to bring billing complaints to the carriers or to the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services.

However, the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, an Ottawa-based not-for-profit organization that frequently comments on telecommunications policy, said in a filing to the CRTC that the regulator should deny the requested delays.

PIAC's position is that the CRTC's instructions in June actually reinforce billing obligations to notify account holders of data overages that have been in place since 2013.

Wireless carriers have been required to apply data caps at the account level, rather than at the device level, under the original 2013 wireless code, PIAC's legal counsel Ben Brown wrote in a letter posted on the CRTC website.

"Rather than attempting to micromanage each carrier's ability to comply with regulatory obligations, the Commission should simply force carriers to bear the consequences of their regulatory non-compliance."

However, Goldberg said it's unlikely the CRTC can penalize the carriers for missing the Dec. 1 decline for changing their billing systems, because the regulator was warned of the difficulty before setting the deadline.

Goldberg also noted that the carriers are on track to meet all the other Wireless Code revisions, such as selling new phones in an unlocked condition, by the Dec. 1 deadline.

By David Paddon, The Canadian Press