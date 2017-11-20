Hamilton police continue to search St. Mary Catholic Secondary after school receives threat

Hamilton police are searching St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Westdale after a threat was made to the safety of students and staff this morning.

According to a press release issued by the Hamilton Police Service just after 11:30 a.m., a reports that a threat had been made to staff and students at the Whitney Avenue School, which is attended by students from Hamilton, Dundas and Flamborough.

Police say all students and staff have been evacuated to safe locations: Fortinos Grocery Store and Canadian Martyrs Elementary School.

Police resources are on scene and currently investigating.