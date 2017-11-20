Uber Canada criticized on service animal policy

Allowing drivers a means to refuse rides to people with service animals puts Uber at odds with most other businesses and services, said James Hicks, national co-ordinator of the Council of Canadians with Disabilities

"If restaurants can't refuse people, if hospitals can't refuse people then why should Uber drivers be allowed to refuse people," Hicks said, noting however, that people's beliefs and medical needs also need to be respected.

"If it's just that somebody doesn't like dogs, well that's too bad," he said. "But if it's actually something that's going to cause them distress of any kind, whether it's physical or mental, then I guess that's a different story, and there's not much we're going to be able to do about it."

According to religious traditions followed by some Muslims, a person must perform "ritual ablutions" if they come into contact with a dog's saliva, said Ihsaan Gardee, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

"Each party in this (Uber) situation have human rights that need to be considered," Gardee said. "At the same time, the National Council of Canadian Muslims strongly urges Muslim drivers to accommodate services dogs for riders with disabilities by considering a broader interpretation of relations between dogs and human beings that is found within the religious tradition."

The Canadian Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on 11 different grounds, including race, age, sex, ethnic origin, religion and disability.

Employers and service providers have a legal duty to accommodate people who have needs related to those grounds, but there are limits to how far they are expected to go, the Canadian Human Rights Commission says.

Organizations do not legally have to accommodate a persons's disability, for instance, if they can show that doing so would cause an "undue hardship."

That hardship could be high financial costs, or risks to health and safety, but there is no standard legal definition of "undue hardship," the Human Rights Commission says. Each case must be viewed and judged individually.

By Peter Goffin, The Canadian Press