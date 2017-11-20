Town moves man's loudspeaker broadcast of taps to local park

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania town has reached a detente over a former councilman's broadcast of taps through loudspeakers at his home, which had caused complaints and lawsuit threats.

The Glen Rock Borough Council voted Nov. 15 to move the nightly taps-playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial.

Joshua Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing a recording of taps from his home nightly for about two years. Last spring, he added loudspeakers.

Several neighbours complained it created a disturbance.