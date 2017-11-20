Motorcycle crash injuries twice as costly to treat as car crash injuries

TORONTO — Motorcyclists in Ontario are three times more likely to be injured in a collision than people in automobiles, 10 times more likely to suffer serious injuries and those injuries will cost more to treat, a new study suggests.

The study from researchers at the University of Toronto, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Science was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

It tracked Ontario adults who went to hospital because of a motorcycle or automobile crash from 2007 through 2013 and calculated the costs of their treatment over a two-year period.

It found treatment of a motorcycle crash's injuries will cost, on average, nearly twice as much — $5,825 — as those suffered by a person in a car, pegged at $2,995.