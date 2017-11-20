Political foes take aim at Morneau

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau is under fire from both sides of the House of Commons today for his involvement in a pension bill that opponents say could benefit his former company.

Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson is examining Morneau's involvement in the pension bill, which could benefit a firm in which he owned some $21 million worth of shares.

Conservative House leader Candice Bergen says Dawson's examination of Morneau's involvement in the pension bill is the latest probe related to the Liberal government — and she questions how Canadians can still trust them.

New Democrat MP Nathan Cullen says the Liberal government's pension bill is not only an attack on workers' pensions, it's a massive conflict of interest involving Morneau.