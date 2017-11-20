Political rivals keep pressure on Morneau

In defending Morneau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused opponents of trying to undermine the integrity of the federal ethics watchdog.

Trudeau called their criticisms as nothing but "cheap shots" and "mud-slinging."

Morneau's opponents also had fresh fuel for Monday's attacks.

The Canada Post Pension Advisory Council revealed it had alerted Dawson in a letter on Sept. 18 that Morneau could be in a conflict of interest over the pension bill and its potential benefits for Morneau Shepell.

Dawson, however, only opened an examination earlier this month after media reports shed light on the issue.

Peter Whitaker, an elected official on the council, said Monday that Dawson's office only responded to his letter Friday after the media started asking her questions about the message.

"It's frustrating," said the retired postal worker, who would like to see Bill C-27 abandoned.

Whitaker's letter also noted that Morneau was executive chair of Morneau Shepell in 2012 when the company acquired the pension administration arm of Mercer Canada Inc., which is the chief actuary for Canada Post. He alleged Morneau Shepell could get an inside track on administrative business related to Bill C-27.

He added that Morneau's decision to sell his shares was "too little, too late" and insisted the bill is now tainted.

Whitaker also shared an email response he received from Dawson's office.

It said that while it considers information from the public, the public doesn't have standing under the Conflict of Interest Act. Her office added that the act does not apply to private companies, therefore it wouldn't apply to Whitaker's concerns about Mercer Canada.

On Monday, Dawson's office issued a public statement: "There is no requirement to follow up on a complaint from a member of the public. However, the commissioner has the discretion to self-initiate an examination, if she has reasonable grounds to believe that the act has been contravened."

Bill C-27 would amend the Pension Benefits Standards Act so that federally regulated companies and Crown corporations would have the option of setting up target benefit plans for their employees, instead of defined benefit plans.

Morneau introduced it in October 2016, but it has languished on the order paper since then.

Opponents, including unions, say the bill would erode the stability of workers' defined benefit plans, while proponents say the changes would give employers more flexibility in helping their employees plan for retirement.

Morneau has been facing intense criticism about his integrity for weeks now after information surfaced showing that, based on Dawson's advice, he had not divested or placed his shares in a blind trust.

"I will continue to work with the ethics commissioner to make sure that her examination is completed," Morneau said Monday in the House.

