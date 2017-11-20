Police seeking to identify human remains

News 03:43 PM

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say they've concluded the search of an area where human remains were discovered in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police say the remains were found Wednesday near a trail by a member of the public.

They say the remains were confirmed as human by a forensic anthropologist and a search of the area was conducted during the weekend.

Investigators have not said if any additional evidence was found.

They say a post-mortem examination will be conducted this week to assist with determining the cause of death and identification of the deceased.

By The Canadian Press

Police seeking to identify human remains

News 03:43 PM

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say they've concluded the search of an area where human remains were discovered in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police say the remains were found Wednesday near a trail by a member of the public.

They say the remains were confirmed as human by a forensic anthropologist and a search of the area was conducted during the weekend.

Investigators have not said if any additional evidence was found.

They say a post-mortem examination will be conducted this week to assist with determining the cause of death and identification of the deceased.

By The Canadian Press

Police seeking to identify human remains

News 03:43 PM

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say they've concluded the search of an area where human remains were discovered in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police say the remains were found Wednesday near a trail by a member of the public.

They say the remains were confirmed as human by a forensic anthropologist and a search of the area was conducted during the weekend.

Investigators have not said if any additional evidence was found.

They say a post-mortem examination will be conducted this week to assist with determining the cause of death and identification of the deceased.

By The Canadian Press