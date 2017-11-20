St. Mary's students give Cinderella a totally bodacious '80s makeover

“Reading the script, I thought the stepsisters were really fun and they added like a nice quirky … element to the play,” said 17-year-old Zoey Riley, who hails from Greensville, and plays Thelma. She said initially she wanted to play the fairy godmother, but after she read the lines, she changed her mind.

“I learned that she likes to yell a lot and she has no boundaries."

Carlisle’s Paige Sabourin, who plays Cinderella, explained that in the beginning, the lead role is a one-note character, who is passive and serves her stepfamily without complaint. When she meets with the prince, her character begins to develop and the 17-year-old actor has had fun working out the role and making it her own.

“The script jut has her saying, like, ‘Yes Stepmother,’ literally all the time; and just answering people with 'yes' and 'no.'

"But I started making it, like, I’d roll my eyes,” she said.

Keeping the '80s theme, musical numbers include hits from the era, such as Holding out for a Hero and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

As crazy stepsister number two, Brianna Latremouille's portrayal of Gertrude is flamboyant.

“Because this role is such a big character and I like to do big acting, I was really excited,” said the Waterdown resident, noting that she tried out for ‘Mama’ Frieda, the fairy godmother, and Cinderella.

“She’s really loud and obnoxious and she’s always fighting with her sister and I think that she wants everything that her sister wants, but her sister sometimes does it better than her,” she said of her character.

Latremouille explained that by developing her perpetually hungry character, working with the rest of the cast and crew she has become more confident, noting that it has helped her open up to people offstage.

“A lot of her qualities and my qualities go hand in hand to some extent.”

According to Newberry, the audience will see the classic fairy tale come to life through a fresh take on the tale.

“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, you’re not doing the Disney version,’" she said "It’s like if I try and just recreate the Disney version, all I’m doing is doing something that someone else has done before."

“Even though it’s Cinderella, I still want to do something that I haven’t done before. And I want my audience to see something that they haven’t seen before,” she said, adding that all her characters — even the nasty ones — have “a wish, a dream, a desire.”

This is a play with heart and zany antics — but it also has a message within and it’s something the young Cinderella hopes will come through for the audience.

“The thing that I want kids to really get from the play is just that … in the future things might get really difficult; but to always keep believing in yourself, that it will get better and not to give up,” said Sabourin.

The play will also feature two other Flamborough residents in supporting roles: Marley Mahon as Countess Pythagoras and Seth Lawson as the king.

The show will have special matinee performances during the last week of November for the schools in the district and shows open to the public on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10, or $5 for children 10 and under.