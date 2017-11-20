Children unhurt in school bus crash

EXETER, Ont. — Provincial police say a driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision between a school bus and a car.

Police say the head-on collision occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 4 north of Exeter, Ont.

They say the driver of the car was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters before being taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The 12 students and the driver aboard the school bus all escaped injury.