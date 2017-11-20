LGBTQ apology part of list going back to 1988

OTTAWA — A government apology for past state-sanctioned discrimination against LGBTQ people is the latest in a string of Canadian mea culpas going back almost 40 years. Here is a list of those apologies.

1988: Then-prime minister Brian Mulroney apologizes in the House of Commons for the internment of Japanese-Canadians during the Second World War.

2001: Ron Duhamel, then the minister of veterans affairs, apologizes in the House of Commons for the executions of 23 Canadian soldiers during the First World War and says their names will be added to the country's book of remembrance.

2006: Then-prime minister Stephen Harper apologizes in the House of Commons for the head tax imposed on Chinese immigrants between 1885 and 1923.