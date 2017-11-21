Two killed in Toronto-area accidents

TORONTO — Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck by vehicles on Monday night in separate incidents in Mississauga and Brampton.

In Mississauga, a male pedestrian was struck and killed at about 9 p.m. (in the Dixie Road and Bloor Street area).

Peel region police say the victim died in hospital after being taken there in critical condition.

The second fatality, in Brampton, occurred at about 9:30 p.m. (in Queen Street West and Mississauga Road area).