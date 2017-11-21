George Weston to close bakery in U.S.

TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN) says it will close an unprofitable frozen cake factory in the U.S. by the end of the first quarter of 2018 as it reviews its strategy in light of challenges in its frozen food business.

The bakery and grocery store owner says some of the work will move to a facility in Cobourg, Ont.

It's third-quarter results include $11 million year-to-date in depreciation costs related to the planned closures of bread, pie and cake manufacturing facilities.

Still, the company reported third-quarter profit was up from a year ago, boosted by its Loblaw Companies Ltd. business, offset in part by its Weston Foods operations.