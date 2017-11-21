Body found in burning car in northwest Toronto

News 08:01 AM

TORONTO — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car near a casino in northwest Toronto.

Emergency crews were called around 5 a.m. to a location near the Woodbine racetrack and casino, where they found a vehicle in a ditch off by the road.

Paramedics say a man believed to be in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

(680News)

By The Canadian Press

