RBC added to Financial Stability Board list

TORONTO — The Royal Bank has been added to the Financial Stability Board's list of global systemically important banks.

The board added the big Canadian bank (TSX:RY) as it removed French bank Groupe BPCE to keep the total number of institutions on the list at 30.

Royal Bank says the designation reflects the size and scale of its global operations.

It says it was ranked in the lowest G-SIB capital surcharge bucket and that it already meets the requirement of a one per cent capital buffer.