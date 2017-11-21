Montreal wax museum to welcome Trudeau

Montreal's Grevin wax museum will unveil a statue of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tonight.

The effigy was sculpted by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray and will be housed in the museum on the fifth floor of the downtown Montreal Eaton Centre.

Grevin Montreal is hosting a reception cocktail in the museum at 5:30 p.m. to welcome the museum's newest wax star.

A spokesperson for Grevin Montreal said the real Trudeau is not expected to attend the party.