Halifax man strangled off-duty cop, jury told

HALIFAX — A Crown attorney says a Halifax man allegedly strangled an off-duty police officer and got rid of her body with a compost bin.

"This case is about a man who loses control," prosecutor Carla Ball told the jury Tuesday in her opening statement at the second-degree murder trial of Christopher Calvin Garnier.

Garnier, 29, punched and strangled Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell, Ball said.

"Christopher Garnier lost control on the very early hours of Friday, Sept 11, 2015. He's alleged to have punched and strangled Ms. Campbell, and killed her.

"We allege he then put her lifeless body into a green compost bin and dumped her over a bank. As Ms. Campbell's body lay hidden throughout the next five days, Mr. Garnier returned to his life. No one realized Ms. Campbell was missing until she failed to report to work on Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2015."

The 36-year-old Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

The 14-member jury panel was chosen Monday and Tuesday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court. Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial.

Garnier is also charged with interfering with a dead body. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

