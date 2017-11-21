Jury selection resumes at murder trial

HALIFAX — Jury selection has resumed in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell.
The 29-year-old man is also charged with interfering with a dead body.
Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
By mid-morning Tuesday, nine jurors had been picked — six women and three men — from among hundreds of prospective jurors called to a Halifax courthouse.
Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial.
Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.
By The Canadian Press
