Man appealing conviction in grocery store murder

MONTREAL — Randy Tshilumba, the Quebec man convicted in October of brutally stabbing a young woman to death in a busy Montreal grocery store, is appealing the verdict.

Defence lawyer Julie Giroux filed the appeal Monday and asked the court to either declare her client not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder or to order a new trial.

A jury found Tshilumba, 21, guilty of premeditated murder in the death of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, rejecting the defence's argument he was not criminally responsible for his actions.

Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was stabbed 14 times on April 10, 2016, inside the grocery store where she worked.