Quebec set to unveil personal income tax cuts today

Quebec's finance minister is expected to announce personal income tax cuts today as well as changes to the province's welfare system.

Carlos Leitao will give details when he releases an economic update this afternoon in Quebec City.

In a video posted to Facebook last week, Leitao said Quebecers in the "middle tax brackets'' will benefit from the cuts.

Leitao said the update will also include good news for people who do not pay any income taxes and who receive welfare and other government benefits.