City garners more public input on Greensville municipal well plan

The City of Hamilton held a public information meeting Nov. 16 to give residents an opportunity to provide input into a proposed new municipal well for a small residential neighbourhood in east Greensville. It was the second time in four months that the city sought questions and comments from the public on a project that will see the construction of a new backup municipal well near the end of Cedar Avenue in the hamlet, with an estimated completion date of 2020.

The backup well, along with a new pumping station, will service 36 homes in the Forest Avenue neighbourhood located just west of the Greensville Elementary School site. For the past 45 years, the homes have been served by a well just east of Forest Avenue near Harvest Road. A pump station, built 41 years ago, powers the existing well.

At last week’s meeting, attended by a dozen residents, project manager Marco Silverio of Hamilton’s public works department, fielded questions from affected residents, including Susan Chater, who has lived on Forest Avenue for the past 18 months.

Chater asked why a new well was needed. Noting that installation of a backup well is a recommendation from a subwatershed study completed last year, Silverio also explained that the current well has no reservoir or storage, which means that residents relying on it are without water when the system needs maintenance work. A backup well would solve that dilemma.

Silverio told the homeowner that the new and existing well will be used, alternately, to provide water for the neighbourhood. Both wells are fed from the bedrock aquifer, with the new well proposed to be 20 metres deep and the current well, which is 12 metres deep.

The new pumping station, to be built in the nearby Johnson Tew Park, will be accessed by an extension to Cedar Avenue. The project manager estimated the extension will be about 30 metres.

The recent meeting, held at Christ Church, Greensville, was organized to present the results of an assessment of alternative design concepts for the proposed backup well, but also sought feedback from residents on the preferred design concept calling for the new backup well and pump station. It represents Phase 3 of a five-stage project, with Phase 4 involving preparation of an Environmental Study Report (ESR), in which the preferred design concept will be confirmed.

Silverio said the report is expected to be presented to city council for approval during the first half of 2018. It will be made available for public review and comment for a 30-day period, with notice being given in an advertisement that will indicate where and how the public can access the report.

Comments from those attending last week’s meeting will be addressed before confirmation of the preferred design concept. Residents can submit their comments until Dec. 7 to Silverio at Marco.Silverio@hamilton.ca or visit the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca/greensvillebackupwell where they can print off a comment sheet to provide their input.

Residents are also urged to review the findings of a recent study of the proposed new and existing wells by the Halton-Hamilton source protection committee. Results of the studies, which assess potential risks to both water quality and quantity, such as septic systems and pesticide use, can be viewed on the committee’s website at www.protectingwater.ca or during working hours at 4052 Milburough Line, Campbellville. Residents are asked to provide their feedback by Dec. 4.