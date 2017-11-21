NewsAlert: Competition Bureau clears Loblaw

News 09:45 AM

TORONTO — The Competition Bureau has completed an investigation into Loblaw and says it has concluded that no further action is warranted under the civil provisions of the Competition Act.

More coming

By The Canadian Press

