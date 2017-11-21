Michaela's Little Free Library builds community in Waterdown neighbourhood

Michaela Vanderlingen knew just what she wanted for her birthday — and grandpa Len Vanderlingen got to work.

Michaela, who turned 11 in September, had been visiting a friend when she spotted a Little Free Library nestled on the lawn of a home in a Waterdown neighbourhood. According to her grandmother, Rina Vanderlingen, the Grade 6 Guy B. Brown student decided that she wanted to run one of the free book exchanges.

“Michaela asked for this for her birthday, and her grandfather Len built it for her,” noted Rina. After some research on the Little Free Library website, they decided on a design and the small enclosed cabinet was installed on Len and Rina’s front lawn at 81 Thompson Dr.

The Vanderlingens’ Little Free Library has been up and running for the past month or so. Len has added patio stones to make it easier for people to get to, and Rina says plans are in the works to plant shrubs and install a bench.

“We will add a little garden as time goes on,” she said.

But the real joy, Rina noted, is watching her granddaughter and the community interact with the library, which features books for all ages. Publications for younger readers are arranged on the lower shelf and books for teens and adults occupy the top shelf. Already, users have added to the collection, which comprises a variety of genres spanning from mystery novels to cookbooks.

Michaela has spread the word and, thanks to a bit of help from her school librarian, has amassed enough donations to replenish the shelves when they start to run low.

“She has a stack of books in her room,” said Rina, adding that the library is a great community builder.

“I’m impressed with the amount of response we’ve had,” she said. “People drive by and roll down their windows to tell us ‘We love your library,’ and you see kids running down the street with a book their hands.

“We are having a lot of fun with it.”