Man faces charges in student housing scam

News 11:40 AM

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A man is facing charges in Peterborough, Ont., for allegedly defrauding university students in a rental housing scam.

Peterborough police allege the accused placed an online advertisement for a rental home and collected first and last month's rent from post-secondary students knowing that the home was either being sold or foreclosed.

When a group of students returned to their rental home in late September they found a foreclosure notice on the door and reported the incident to police.

Investigators say a 45-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on Monday and is charged with seven counts each of fraud under $5,000 and obtaining by false pretence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be additional alleged victims.

By The Canadian Press

