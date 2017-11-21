Lovelorn man pens heartfelt guitar ad after split

Kierstead went onto say he had never considered himself reckless or prone to excessive drinking or spending the little money he had in a foolhardy fashion.

But, he says when he got a call last October from a local music store letting him know about a used Reverse Explorer that had come in, his self-restraint and presence of mind flew the coop.

"I was out the door and in the car in seconds. My opportunity for in-character wanton recklessness had finally arrived," he writes, explaining the joy he felt upon entering the store and picking up the instrument.

"I plugged the guitar in and cackled as I fumbled through a couple of Slayer riffs (I did an awful job). This was perfect. This was just what I needed. I handed over the cash and left with my treasure."

Kierstead, whose Facebook profile picture features the bespectacled musician wearing a plaid shirt and awkwardly holding a gold-coloured cat, said the joy was not long-lived.

A year after the purchase, he said his ex was in a new job, settled in with "a kind, gregarious, much-better-looking-than-me man who treats her like gold), and a new cat."

For his part, he said he had moved on, was happy with his own new cat and remained good friends with his former partner, even going for the odd coffee date.

Then, he says he was "yanked back to reality" last week when he was out buying some beer for band practice and a man in his 50s said, "Out of my way, nerd."

Stunned, Kierstead said he flashed back to the many times in high school when he called the same thing.

"I realized something: I AM a nerd. Yes. Irredeemably nerdy. I can't play anything as completely badass as a Reverse Explorer in good conscience," he said of his epiphany.

"I have a Duo-Sonic. My amps don't even have distortion channels, for crying out loud. I have to pass this thing along to someone deserving. It truly is time to move on."

To that end, Kierstead posted the ad listing the guitar for $900, adding that he may consider a trade for a full-size ventless dryer.

"That's mostly a joke, but also some insight into why I'm actually selling this guitar," he states, ending on a hopeful note.

"Thanks for reading. Really, I'm fine."

