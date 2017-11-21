Indigenous woman's family angry over sex-trade label

Machiskinic was 29 when she was found at the bottom of the laundry chute at Regina's Delta Hotel in January 2015.

An autopsy report said the mother of four died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and trunk consistent with a fall. Blood tests also showed Machiskinic had alcohol and a mix of methadone and three other drugs in her system, as well as high levels of sleeping medication.

The coroner's initial report deemed the cause of death undetermined, but the final report ruled the death accidental with no evidence of foul play and no evidence of suicidal intent.

"I had approached the coroner's office on many occasions and asked them how they had come to the conclusion, given the very little evidence they had, given the lack of investigation that was done," Stevenson said.

"How did they come to the conclusion that they were going to rule it an accident?"

It took police more than a year before they started looking for two men shown on surveillance video getting onto an elevator with someone who appeared to be Machiskinic.

Machiskinic's family has also questioned how she fit through the opening of the laundry chute, which was only 53 centimetres wide, and why it took police 60 hours to launch an investigation.

"Where is the justice in that?" Stevenson asked.

The jury at the coroner's inquest changed the finding again and said it could not determine the cause of her death.

"The trauma and the nightmare that my family had to go through to go from undetermined and, 2 1/2 years later, it's back at undetermined. I don't get it," said Stevenson.

