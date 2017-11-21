Audit chides RMC over costs, cadet behaviour

That review, which Vance ordered after three suspected suicides and several allegations of sexual misconduct at the college, found in March that the school had suffered from years of neglect at the military's highest levels.

Vance subsequently put the college and two other military schools directly under his direct command, while promising to invest more money and better people into the colleges.

"When I received the (special review) earlier this year, I ordered immediate changes to this critical institution," he said in a statement.

"I am pleased that many of those recommendations, which are consistent with the auditor general's report, have already been implemented or are in the process of being implemented."

While some might see the findings as a reason to close the school after years of negative headlines, Ferguson instead urged officials to make it more efficient and ensure it is producing the best officers possible.

"In our opinion, the academic environment at the college does not consistently support the teaching of military conduct and ethical behaviour," he said.

"The college must re-establish its focus as a military training institution so that it can produce the leaders the Canadian Armed Forces require."

For his part, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan promised to monitor Vance's efforts to clean up and modernize the school even as he emphasized its importance to the military and Canada.

"As the only federal, bilingual and military-focused university in our country, the Royal Military College is a premier national institution," Sajjan said outside the House of Commons.

"It has educated some of our finest citizens and produced many of our most senior military leaders, and it must continue to do so."

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press