Borutski killed out of revenge, Crown argues

OTTAWA — Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson says jurors ought to have no reasonable doubts that Basil Borutski killed three former friends in a carefully executed plan to exact revenge.

The sixty-year-old Borutski is on trial for first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Carol Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48.

Richardson delivered his closing statement to the jury this morning, telling them the case he laid out proves Borutski planned to kill all three women in a twisted belief they deserved to die because he felt they had lied about him to police and their friends.

In a videotaped confession, portions of which Richardson replayed for the jury today, Borutski rambles on for many hours about corrupt police who were out to get him, and that Kuzyk and Warmerdam falsely accused him of threats and assault which landed him in jail.