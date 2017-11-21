Grenada cops charged in death of Toronto man

TORONTO — Four Grenadian police officers face what prosecutors call unprecedented criminal charges in the beating death of a visitor from Canada during the Christmas holidays six years ago, a case that sparked widespread anger and grief on the Caribbean island.

The manslaughter charges come after a coroner's inquest jury last week returned manslaughter verdicts against the officers in the killing of Oscar Bartholomew on Boxing Day 2011.

Christopher Nelson, the country's director of public prosecution, said on Tuesday that the coroner committed the officers for trial at the country's High Court as required by the inquest verdict, and the hearing would likely begin in January.

"Citizens were still looking out for justice to be done," Nelson told The Canadian Press from Grenada. "There was a perception that nothing was happening or nothing will happen, so this decision will reassure the public and the international community that our justice system is working, albeit the wheels are turning slowly."

Bartholomew, 39, a native Grenadian who lived in Toronto, and his wife of 10 years, Dolette Cyr, of Cascapedia-St. Jules, Que., were visiting the country when they stopped outside a police station in St. David's so she could use a washroom. Witnesses have said Bartholomew gave a female officer he thought he recognized one of his trademark bear hugs, but she cried out for help and her colleagues attempted to arrest him.

Bartholomew's behaviour "alarmed" the officers, Nelson said.

"It was a bit of outrage in relation to that conduct and the initial resistance of Mr. Bartholomew in submitting to arrest that led to the frenzied action of the police officers and their going overboard," Nelson said.

Under the Grenadian system, the inquest, a civil hearing, is in effect treated as a preliminary inquiry and the evidence heard can be used at the criminal trial. Nelson said the criminal manslaughter charges were the first of their kind laid against on-duty officers in the country.

Cyr, who testified at the inquest a year ago, said she was glad about the charges but said she believed the officers had committed a more severe offence.

"It's good for Grenada," Cyr, 57, said from her home in Quebec. "(But) it's not just manslaughter, it's murder."