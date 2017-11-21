One dead in head-on collision near Guelph, Ont.

GUELPH-ERAMOSA TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Police say one person is dead following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car in the Guelph, Ont., area.

Provincial police say the truck and car collided head-on on Wellington Road 124 shortly after noon on Tuesday.

They say one person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

O-P-P say investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.