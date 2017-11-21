Man charged after strange incident

KINGSTON, Ont. — A 26-year-old Kingston, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after allegedly racing up behind a police cruiser while driving impaired in a stolen vehicle.

Police say a patrol officer noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed with the four-way flashers on early Tuesday morning.

They say the officer, believing there possibly was a problem, pulled over and the vehicle pulled up behind, but no one got out.

When the officer moved the cruiser completely off the street, the vehicle drove past, so the officer stopped the vehicle.