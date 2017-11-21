Police human remains found near trail

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say human remains found in Fort Erie, Ont., have been identified as those of a woman missing since early last year.
Police say 66-year-old Barbara Cowsill of Fort Erie was reported missing in February 2016.
Investigators say foul play is not suspected in her death.
The remains were found last Wednesday by a member of the public near a trail.
By The Canadian Press
FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say human remains found in Fort Erie, Ont., have been identified as those of a woman missing since early last year.
Police say 66-year-old Barbara Cowsill of Fort Erie was reported missing in February 2016.
Investigators say foul play is not suspected in her death.
The remains were found last Wednesday by a member of the public near a trail.
By The Canadian Press
FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say human remains found in Fort Erie, Ont., have been identified as those of a woman missing since early last year.
Police say 66-year-old Barbara Cowsill of Fort Erie was reported missing in February 2016.
Investigators say foul play is not suspected in her death.
The remains were found last Wednesday by a member of the public near a trail.
By The Canadian Press