Police human remains found near trail

News 03:36 PM

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say human remains found in Fort Erie, Ont., have been identified as those of a woman missing since early last year.

Police say 66-year-old Barbara Cowsill of Fort Erie was reported missing in February 2016.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected in her death.

The remains were found last Wednesday by a member of the public near a trail.

By The Canadian Press

Police human remains found near trail

News 03:36 PM

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say human remains found in Fort Erie, Ont., have been identified as those of a woman missing since early last year.

Police say 66-year-old Barbara Cowsill of Fort Erie was reported missing in February 2016.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected in her death.

The remains were found last Wednesday by a member of the public near a trail.

By The Canadian Press

Police human remains found near trail

News 03:36 PM

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say human remains found in Fort Erie, Ont., have been identified as those of a woman missing since early last year.

Police say 66-year-old Barbara Cowsill of Fort Erie was reported missing in February 2016.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected in her death.

The remains were found last Wednesday by a member of the public near a trail.

By The Canadian Press