QuickQuotes: auditor general's fall report

OTTAWA — Auditor general Michael Ferguson released his fall report on Tuesday chiding the government on a variety of issues, including the Phoenix pay system fiasco and the Canada Revenue Agency's call centre. Here are some quotes on the report's findings:

___

"We have to understand that when the previous government chose to cut government services, particularly through the last years of its mandate, in order to balance the budget at all costs, there are consequences. We are working hard to restore services to Canadians at the level they expect and we have more work to do to fix the Conservatives' messes." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

---

"The Liberal government did not create this mess, but we are going to fix this mess." — Trudeau, on the Phoenix pay system.

---

"Justin Trudeau is adding insult to injury when he hikes taxes on middle-class Canadians and then allows his tax collectors to ignore or mislead the very people being forced to pay for his $100 billion in new deficits." — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

---

"From the start the Liberals have not taken this Phoenix fiasco seriously. They ignored calls from both public servants and unions to delay implementing the pay system and then failed to do anything to solve the problem. The Liberals have no idea of the full extent of the problem and their dithering is just making things worse for our public servants." — NDP MP David Christopherson.

---