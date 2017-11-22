Woman killed while trying to help at crash

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A woman who stopped to help a driver of a vehicle which crashed into a ditch on Tuesday was struck by another motorist and died in hospital.

Niagara Region police say the Good Samaritan was struck just after 6 p.m. near the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls (near Montrose Road and Kalar Road).

Police say after a vehicle left the QEW and rolled over in a ditch, another vehicle stopped and a 48-year-old female passenger got out to help, but was hit by an SUV as she crossed the road.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, then moved to another hospital where she died of her injuries.