Ontario city looking to end age-based discounts

Currently, people seeking the means-based discounts must prove their income level and are issued a card they can use to get discounts on municipal services such as transit.

The results of the survey and focus groups will be tabulated after the consultation period ends in the middle of December and a proposal is expected to go to city council early next year, Hitchen said.

"Across all ages the feedback has been mixed," she said.

The idea of moving to an income-based system isn't new and Hitchen said Kingston looked to other jurisdictions in its effort to have discounts reach those most in need.

She cited London Transit which is dropping its seniors' discount and implementing an income-related bus pass discount program for all ages on Jan. 1.

Municipalities have been discussing the financial stresses of discounts for the baby boom generation for a few years, Hitchen said, noting that the discounts for seniors originated after the Second World War "when there were a significant number of seniors living in poverty."

"Now that we face the baby boomers ... it's time to take a look and say 'does this make sense from a policy perspective any more,'" she said.

"We have a significant number of seniors who are well above the overall median income and some would argue they can afford to pay the full price of a recreation program or to ride the bus and that that money should be used for those who can't," Hitchen said.

"It's a change and it's hard to take things away from people who've had it for a while," she acknowledged.

— With files from Michelle McQuigge

By Peter Cameron, The Canadian Press