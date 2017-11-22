Document destruction case now rests with judge

"There isn't a shred of evidence linking those two events," Gover said.

Gover rejected Lemon's characterization that the deleted information comprised photographs of children or resumes.

The records, he said, could have included staff's medical or financial information, or sensitive strategy, polling or party-donor data that could have been used by an incoming "enemy" government.

Lipson has heard how Miller asked her spouse, Peter Faist, to wipe one computer, but he failed because he needed administrative rights to the machine. Livingston then requested, and obtained those rights from nonplussed senior civil servants, court has heard.

"They identified a need for permission," Miller's lawyer Scott Hutchison said. "They asked for permission and they got permission."

Court has heard Faist was not a civil servant and had no security clearance, but his engagement and actions were the "worst kept secret ever," the lawyer said.

Fatal to the prosecution's case, Hutchison said, is the fact that the only computers wiped belonged to people leaving the premier's office — even though staffers staying on also had requests for information related to the gas plants.

To make the charges stick, the defence said the prosecution had to prove that Livingston "lied persuasively" to gain access to the computers.

"The court can't find that Mr. Livingston concealed Mr. Faist's role from the civil service," Gover said.

Lemon, however, argued that Livingston obtained administrative rights to the computers "through the back door," and Miller was an active and knowledgeable part of the data-wiping scheme who chose the target computers.

"This is done to protect the reputation of the Liberal party," Lemon said.

Lipson said he expected to render his verdict on Jan. 19.

By Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press