Wiped data not 'personal,' gas plants trial told

TORONTO — The suggestion that two senior political staffers wiped only personal data from computers in the office of former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty doesn't wash, a judge was told in closing arguments on Wednesday.

Instead, the prosecution argued, evidence shows that David Livingston and Laura Miller deliberately set about deleting embarrassing records about the government's costly 2011 decision to cancel two gas plants to ensure they would never see the light of day.

The key question, Crown lawyer Tom Lemon told Ontario court Judge Timothy Lipson, is why the accused went to "extraordinary" lengths to wipe computer hard drives, most of which weren't even theirs.

"The stated purpose was wiping personal data — which makes absolutely no sense," Lemon said.

Taking unprecedented steps to get rid of photographs of children, resumes or other personal information as the defence argues is absurd, Lemon said. Nor was there ever any indication they were trying to get rid of Liberal party information.

The only "rational" answer, Lemon went on, is that they wanted to eradicate records they knew a legislature committee and others wanted to get their hands on.

Livingston, who was McGuinty's chief of staff, and his deputy Miller have pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted mischief and illegal computer use for deleting emails and other data before they left their jobs in 2013.

In its closing submissions, the defence said no evidence exists that the duo intended to delete records they knew should have been kept. What exactly was erased is unknown.

The prosecution, Livingston's lawyer Brian Gover said, had tied the scandal surrounding cancellation of the gas plants — the decision cost taxpayers $1.1-billion — to the data deletion without any proof.

"There isn't a shred of evidence linking those two events," Gover said. "The cleaning of the hard drives was not an attempt to destroy documents that were legally required to be retained."